Woman in Mallorca knocked down by drunk driver.

Emergency services at the scene.

26-08-2021Monin

A 53-year-old woman died this mornig after being knocked down by a British driver. Police say that the driver was over the limit and had failed an alcohol test.

Just before midnight, the woman and her partner, a 56-year-old man, were walking along the Calle Espartero in Santa Catalina (Palma). The 63-year-old British driver lost control of his car, mounted the pavement and allegedly knocked down the woman and then ran into a lamppost. The woman's partner was also injured.

When emergency services arrived, the woman was unconscious and bleeding profusely. She was given treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital. The driver's breath test was positive with a result of 0.98. He was arrested and charged with offences against road safety and of recklessly causing injury.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.