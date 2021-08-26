A 53-year-old woman died this mornig after being knocked down by a British driver. Police say that the driver was over the limit and had failed an alcohol test.

Just before midnight, the woman and her partner, a 56-year-old man, were walking along the Calle Espartero in Santa Catalina (Palma). The 63-year-old British driver lost control of his car, mounted the pavement and allegedly knocked down the woman and then ran into a lamppost. The woman's partner was also injured.

When emergency services arrived, the woman was unconscious and bleeding profusely. She was given treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital. The driver's breath test was positive with a result of 0.98. He was arrested and charged with offences against road safety and of recklessly causing injury.