A nine-year-old girl who was accidentally shot by her younger brother has died.

The girl was rushed to Son Espases on July 28. The accident occurred just after eight o'clock in the evening at a property on the Camí de Gràcia on the outskirts of Llucmajor. Her seven-year-old brother took his father's pellet gun. It was fired by accident and the girl was hit in the forehead.

An advanced life support ambulance went to the scene. The girl was then admitted to the paediatrics unit at Son Espases. The prognosis was very serious. She was in a coma. On Friday morning, the hospital reported that she had passed away.

The Guardia Civil have been investigating the accident. The pellet gun had apparently been left loaded and within reach of the children.