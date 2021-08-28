The Saturday report from the health ministry indicates 212 new positive cases of coronavirus, 14 more than on Friday. There are 151 cases in Mallorca, 45 in Ibiza, 14 in Minorca and two in Formentera. Friday's cases were Mallorca 161, Ibiza 27, Minorca seven, Formentera three.

The positivity test rate is 4.66%; it was 4.59% on Friday.

On hospital wards, there are 139 Covid patients in Mallorca (a decrease of 15), 45 in Ibiza (an increase of six) and four in Minorca (one more). In intensive care, there are 59 Covid patients in Mallorca (one more than Friday), eight in Ibiza (down one) and two in Minorca (also down one). The ICU Covid occupancy rate is 20.23%; it was 20.53% on Friday.

Primary care in the whole of the Balearics is monitoring 5,866 people; in Mallorca 4,273. These numbers continue to drop - by 261 in the Balearics and 240 in Mallorca.

The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 95,447 (this figure hasn't been updated since Friday). There have been 916 deaths.

As to the vaccination programme, 818,488 people have had at least one dose (79.09% of the target population); 644,836 in Mallorca. With the complete course there are 772,391 people (74.64%); 606,681 in Mallorca.

* Incidence rate reports are not updated over the weekend.