The sale of Air Europa to Iberia is still up in the air (so to speak), but while the two airlines look at ways of pushing ahead with the deal and of convincing the European Commission, they are engaged in something of a price war in order to obtain as much liquidity as possible.

For the Balearics, this means some good deals. On Friday, Iberia launched its "best price offer of the year", while Air Europa will be flying at "unbeatable prices until June next year". The offers from the mainland to the islands range from 28 euros (round trip) for Air Europa to 46 euros (round trip) for Iberia.

Offers are available until mid-September (they apply to international as well as national flights). For flights to the Balearics, these offers bring hope that there will be a further boost to national tourism on the islands in the late summer season.