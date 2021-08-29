The Maritime Safety Agency reports there being no danger of any fuel spill from the FRS ferry San Gwann, which ran aground on an islet near to the port of Ibiza on Saturday night. The crash affected the bow of the ship; the fuel tanks are in the stern.

The FRS company is assessing the degree of damage and will be submitting a plan to refloat the ferry to the Harbour Master's Office. This plan will need to ensure that there is no contamination. The Balearic minister for transport, Josep Marí Ribas (who is from Ibiza), was at the scene on Sunday in order to discuss the plan.

Regarding the people who were injured, the ten-year-old boy whose condition was described as serious has been taken by helicopter to Son Espases in Mallorca. Another child, aged 12, is understood to have also suffered serious injuries. He is at Can Misses Hospital in Ibiza. Other injuries were mild.