Figures from the Balearic health ministry on Sunday indicate 120 new positive cases of coronavirus, 92 fewer than on Saturday. There are 94 cases in Mallorca, 18 in Ibiza, seven in Minorca and one in Formentera. On Saturday, there were 151 cases in Mallorca, 45 in Ibiza, 14 in Minorca and two in Formentera.

The positivity test rate is back up over five per cent - it is 6.58%. The rate on Saturday was 4.66%. The ministry no longer states the number of tests performed, but a calculation suggests that the 120 cases on Sunday were on the basis of 1,824 tests, whereas Saturday's 212 cases were from more than 4,500 tests.

On hospital wards, there are 145 Covid patients in Mallorca (an increase of six), 44 in Ibiza (down one) and four in Minorca (no change). In intensive care, the numbers of Covid patients are Mallorca 59, Ibiza eight, Minorca two - as they were on Saturday. The ICU Covid occupancy rate remains 20.23% (classified as high risk).

In the whole of the Balearics, primary care is monitoring 5,537 people, a decrease of 329; in Mallorca 4,020, down 253.

The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 95,477 (not updated since Friday). The number of deaths is 916.

The vaccination - 819,543 people in the Balearics have had at least one dose (79.19% of the target population); in Mallorca 645,661. 74.86% of the target population in the Balearics have had the complete course - 774,650 people (608,440 in Mallorca).

* The health ministry doesn't update incidence rate reports over the weekend.