In Can Pastilla on Friday night, a 60-year-old was killed when his motorcycle was hit by a car. The driver of the car, a 37-year-old Swedish woman, had failed to observe a give way sign. She tested positive for alcohol (0.36), was arrested and charged with reckless manslaughter.

On Saturday, she appeared before a court in Palma and was released on charges. She exercised her right not to testify.

The incident occurred shortly before midnight. There were two men on the motorcycle; the other suffered minor injuries. The driver of the car, a Palma resident, was uninjured.

The deceased was the owner of a shop in Arenal - La Bodeguita de Claudio. Neighbours have taken to Facebook to say that their street "will be sad without Claudio".