Lifeguards in Alcudia have registered a letter with the town hall in which they have denounced the lack of material at three of the municipality's beaches. They also allege exploitation and harassment.

They say that they have been without defibrillators for a week and that they have been subjected to "verbal abuse and offensive language". " 'They' have photographed and videotaped us at our workstations for several days."

The lifeguards go on to claim that they don't get days off because " 'they' allege that there is a lack of personnel". There is a lack of respect for working conditions as the lifeguards are "forced" to work more hours than they should. They are considering taking matters to court.

The town hall has responded by saying that the responsibility for employees lies with the contracted company - payment of wages and time off, etc.