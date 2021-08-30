The Balearic is a safe holiday destination.....the figures released this morning underline this state of affairs. The incidence of Covid amongst visiting tourists is just 0.1 percent, according to official figures.

Since April just 2,385 tourists have tested positive for Covid, which is just 0.1 percent of the thousands of tourists who have come to the islands during this period.

Germany has recently taken Spain off the "danger list" and Britain has placed Spain on amber which means that tourists do not have to quarantine on their return home.

The incidence of Covid in the Balearics has declined shaprly over the last few weeks despite the fact that we are at peak season.