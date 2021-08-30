August will end with some 3.9 million passengers having passed through Palma Son Sant Joan Airport. This figure for arrivals and departures combined is over 90% of what it was in August 2019 - 4.2 million.

The month will conclude with there having been around 25,000 flights, down on more than 28,000 two years ago.

During August, Palma has been Spain's busiest airport between Fridays and Sundays and the second busiest behind Madrid-Barajas for the rest of the week. The increase in flights and passenger numbers has placed Son Sant Joan fifth in the European rankings of busiest airports for the month.

Spanish tourism has been a key factor in the August figures. Airlines serving national routes have exceeded activity records and increased their average occupancy rates.