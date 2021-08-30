At a ceremony in Calvia on Monday in memory of the two Guardia Civil officers killed by a terrorist bomb in 2009, President Armengol stated that "we still hope to be able to do justice to those who murdered these two officers". No one has ever been charged, let alone convicted.

The president said that although the pandemic has delayed "many things", this tribute could not fail to be carried out, as it is "a heartfelt memory of the two Guardia Civil officers who were murdered twelve years ago but who remain in the memory of the whole of Balearic society". "We wanted to be with the families once again, remembering and supporting them," she stressed.

On July 30, 2009, Diego Salvà Lezaun and Carlos Sáenz de Tejada were killed by an ETA bomb at the Guardia Civil's barracks in Palmanova; it had been planted on their patrol car. Theirs were the last murders committed by ETA on Spanish territory.