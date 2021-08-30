Balearic government spokesman, Iago Negueruela, announced on Monday that there will be a relaxation of the regulation regarding social gatherings at nighttime. The current prohibition of gatherings, except among members of the same household, is from 1am to 6am. It will now be 2am to 6am and is expected to come into force from Tuesday, when the new measures are published in the Official Bulletin.

Another change concerns the number of people who can sit at tables in bars and restaurants. This will increase to eight indoors and twelve outdoors.

The next review of Covid measures will be on September 6, when the government hopes to be able to lift the restrictions on mobility (the social gatherings).

Negueruela stressed that current measures are working, as are those to prevent the "botellón" street gatherings. "Many measures were put in place to put an end to the botellón, and we have seen how this has been practically eradicated in the whole of Palma and how coordination has improved."