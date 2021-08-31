Anti-vaccination poster.

Anti-vaccination poster.

30-08-2021Ultima Hora

Several groups, including Baleares Acción, Liberum, Artistas and Técnicos por la Libertad, are organising a demonstration on Saturday, September 4 in Palma.

The protestors are demanding that the vaccination of minors be stopped immediately.

The demonstrators will gather in the Parc de la Mar playground at 1900 and march to Avenida Antoni Maura. The Government Delegation has already been informed.

Comments

Toni / Hace about 1 hour

Wow, thank you!

Roger / Hace about 1 hour

Sad that some people don't have more useful things to do with their spare time!!

Peter P / Hace about 1 hour

Idiots.

truthoveropinion / Hace about 2 hours

Its time to stand up for what right people.

Make sure that in years to come, you can look your children in the eye and say 'I fought for your future'.

Do not let the few vocal trolls in these comment sections fool you, we are the many, they are the few.

Deep down inside, you know this whole thing isn't right, something inside of you is rattling the cage to get out, thats your spirit.

TAKE IT BACK.

Be lucky people, see you there.

