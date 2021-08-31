Several groups, including Baleares Acción, Liberum, Artistas and Técnicos por la Libertad, are organising a demonstration on Saturday, September 4 in Palma.

The protestors are demanding that the vaccination of minors be stopped immediately.

The demonstrators will gather in the Parc de la Mar playground at 1900 and march to Avenida Antoni Maura. The Government Delegation has already been informed.