Pupils over the age of 12 in the Balearics who have had the complete course of Covid vaccination will not have to quarantine if they are in close contact with someone who is positive.

Ahead of the new school year, which starts on September 10, education minister Martí March said on Tuesday that this rule will be beneficial to face-to-face teaching and will encourage vaccination of the over-12s.

On the wearing of masks, the director general for schools planning, Antoni Morante, explained that unlike certain other regions, masks will be obligatory both indoors and outdoors - "for the first term at least".