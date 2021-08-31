Vulnerable families in Palma with children under the age of 14 are to be given shopping vouchers worth 40 euros by the town hall. The use of these vouchers will be in sports, toy and book shops in the city. The town hall is allocating 210,000 euros to this initiative.

On Tuesday, spokesperson Alberto Jarabo called on shops to sign up to this campaign, explaining that it will support small local businesses and ensure that children of families being attended to by social services "will have a gift at Christmas". Shops that are interested have until September 13 to register.

The councillor said that local shops are key to employment and development in urban environments. They are just about "surviving" at what remains a critical time because of the pandemic, and the town hall wants to help them to increase sales.