Son Espases Hospital, Palma.

02-09-2021Teresa Ayuga

A man escaped from the prisoner module on the third floor of Son Espases Hospital last week.

He had been arrested for allegedly attacking his partner and was being guarded by two National Police Officers.

The room had a reinforced door, but in the middle of the night he managed to break the bedroom window with a blunt object, then tied the bedsheets together to reach the ground, but he misjudged the distance and was injured during his escape.

Police Officers launched a search the next morning when they discovered the suspect had disappeared and the man was picked up on Carretera de Valldemossa by the Guardia Civil.

An investigation has been launched and security cameras are being reviewed to clarify how the suspect managed to escape.

