With the new school year starting next week, the Balearic health service is very satisfied with the vaccination rate among school students over the age of 12.

The regional coordinator of the health service's paediatric strategy, Margalida Cañellas, is stressing that vaccination rates are very high considering that vaccination of the over-12s only started in August. At present, 66% of pupils aged 12 to 15 and 77% of the 16 to 19 age range have received the first dose. A more complete picture will emerge in the coming days.

She adds that this level of vaccination will help to start the school year in a safer and more normal way. Being vaccinated will benefit young people as, in the event of close contact, they will avoid ten-day home isolation. This, in turn, will ensure a higher presence in schools and allow students to recover from possible physical and psychological effects that have arisen from pandemic control measures. "It is the commitment of all those who care for children that they enjoy the highest level of health and that their physical and psychological recovery is promoted."