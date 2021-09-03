Friday's report from the regional health ministry shows 132 new positive cases of coronavirus. These are thirteen more than on Thursday and by island are Mallorca 121, Ibiza seven, Minorca four and Formentera zero. Thursday's cases were Mallorca 93, Ibiza 20, Minorca four and Formentera two.

The test rate is 3.64%, slightly higher than Thursday's, which was 3.53%. The seven-day test rate is 3.93%, down from 4.10%. In Mallorca this is 5.43%, down from 5.53%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is down from 280.0 to 263.2. In Mallorca it is 251.0, down from 268.5; in Minorca 179.8, down from 194.5; Ibiza 387.9, down from 404.4; Formentera is up from 260.4 to 268.8. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 101.32, down from 110.62.

The number of Covid patients on hospital wards in Mallorca is 105 (down four); in Ibiza 39 (up two) and Minorca four (down two). In Mallorca's intensive care units there are 49 Covid patients (down three); Ibiza six (down one) and Minorca one (no change). The ICU Covid occupancy rate, still classified as high risk, is edging down nevertheless - it is now 16.4%.

Primary care in the Balearics is monitoring 4,249 people, down a further 251; in Mallorca 3,182, a decrease of 143.

The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 96,756 and the number of deaths is 928 - the ministry has sadly reported a further three deaths.

The target population for having had at least one dose of vaccine is now bang on 80% in the Balearics - 827,856 people; in Mallorca 652,312. As to the complete course, this is 76.5% - 791,853 people in the Balearics; Mallorca 622,740.