More than 77% of 16-19 year olds and 66% of 12-15 year olds in the Balearic Islands have had their first dose of the Covid vaccine, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Regional Coordinator of Paediatric Strategy, Margalida Cañellas, the Association of Paediatrics of Primary Care of the Balearic Islands and the Society of Paediatrics have been analysing the vaccination results in the 12-19 age group.

Cañellas stressed that the vaccination rates are very high considering immunisation of those aged 12-19 only started in August.

She also said that vaccination will ensure higher attendance in schools, which will help students to recover from any physical or psychological effects derived from the pandemic.

"All of us who take care of children are committed to promoting physical and psychological recovery and making sure they have an adequate standard of living for their physical, mental, moral and social development,” said Cañellas

The Health Service and Paediatric Societies thanked students and families for their participation and collaboration in helping to achieve such a high vaccination rate.

