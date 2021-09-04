Palma Court.

Palma Court.

03-09-2021A. Sepúlveda

A hotel chain subcontractor has been fined 7,200 euros for failing to comply with the minimum number of days off per week that workers are entitled to during the high season.

During a review of the company, the Labor Inspectorate found that at least 7 employees on the night shift had barely had a day off between March and October. Over periods of more than two weeks, some employees either had no time off at all or only had one day off. The legal minimum is 3 days off every fortnight.

Other infractions included: not paying for overtime; exceeding the maximum hours that can be worked each year and not paying or compensating for holidays worked.

The company’s appeal against the sanction was rejected by the judge who ruled that “if the company had adhered to the rules covering the minimum days off per week it would have been easy to prove it."

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.