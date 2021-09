A French man and woman were taken to hospital on Saturday after their motorbike collided with a car in Alcudia.

The accident was on the Marina avenue, the road that becomes the coast road between Alcudia and Puerto Pollensa. The motorbike went into the back of the car.

The driver of the car was uninjured. Alcudia police say that the two motorcyclists were not seriously injured, save for possible "complications".