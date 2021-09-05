On Sunday, a 46-year-old cyclist was taken to Son Espases Hospital in a serious but stable condition after colliding with a car in the Tramuntana Mountains.
The accident occurred around 10am on the Valldemossa to Palma road. The cyclist, descending from Valldemossa, crossed into the opposite lane at a bend in the road. He collided front on with a hire car; the driver was not at fault.
A doctor who happened to be passing applied a tourniquet to the cyclist, who was bleeding profusely. Once he was stabilised by medics from the 061 emergency ambulance service, he was rushed to Son Espases.
