The Monday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 67 new positive cases of coronavirus, 28 fewer than on Sunday. The amount of testing will have influenced these numbers, with Mallorca having 66 of the cases; the other one is in Ibiza. On Sunday, the 95 cases were Mallorca 84, Ibiza nine, Minorca two.

The positivity test rate is 3.44%; the Sunday rate was 3.11%. The cumulative seven-day test rate in the Balearics is 3.63%; it was 3.93% on Friday. For Mallorca this rate is down from 5.43% to 5.00%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is down from 263.2 on Friday to 217.9. In Mallorca it is 210.8, down from 251.0; in Minorca 131.7, down from 179.8; Ibiza 318.1, down from 387.9; Formentera 176.4, down from 268.8. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 80.41, down from 101.32.

On hospital wards there are 93 Covid patients in Mallorca (two fewer than on Sunday), 27 in Ibiza (down one) and three in Minorca (no change). In intensive care there are 52 Covid patients in Mallorca (up one), seven in Ibiza (also up one) and one in Minorca (no change). The ICU Covid occupancy rate, still classified as high risk, has gone up from 17.01% on Sunday to 17.6%.

Primary care in the Balearics is monitoring 3,596 people, a decrease from Sunday of 209; in Mallorca 2,682, down 142.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 97,117 cases, while the total number of deaths is 929 - the ministry has reported one more death.

The vaccination - 829,231 people have had at least one dose (80.13% of the target population); in Mallorca 653,334. With the complete course there are 795,329 people (76.85%); Mallorca 625,390.

At municipality level, the highest 14-day incidence rates are at present:

Es Migjorn Gran, Minorca - 478.5 (7 cases over the 14-day period)

Costitx - 451.5 (6)

Alcudia - 413.1 (86)

Ibiza - 406.8 (208)

Porreres - 394.5 (22)

Sa Pobla - 363.3 (50)

Sant Antoni, Ibiza - 318.1 (86)

Muro - 311.1 (23)

Sant Joan de Labritja, Ibiza - 304.1 (20)

Soller - 300.7 (41).

In Palma the rate is 235.9 (997 cases). There are six municipalities with zero incidence - Escorca, Estellencs, Lloret de Vistalegre, Maria de la Salut, Valldemossa and Vilafranca.