The nighttime restrictions in Mallorca are being lifted from tonight, so the limitations on who can meet between 02:00 and 06:00 have been scrapped.

The restrictions were lifted in Minorca last week and the new ruling means they’ll also be lifted in Formentera, but not in Ibiza, where limitations will remain in place.

Government Spokesperson and Tourism Minister, Iago Negueruela has stressed that we must be cautious in making decisions in other Sectors, including nightlife restaurant interiors and capacity at sporting and cultural events. The Social Dialogue Board will meet on Wednesday to discuss this possibility of relaxing the rules.

Special surveillance will take place this weekend to prevent illegal drinking in the streets now that the restrictions have been lifted.

Minister Negueruela said anyone caught breaking the rules will be fined.

"The Security Forces have done a good job and made a huge effort during the last few weeks," said Negueruela said. "This practice will continue and the Government will continue to fight illegal drinking in the streets.”