In August, the Balearic government gave the green light to the holding of fairs. At the weekend, Vilafranca celebrated its melon fair. But in keeping with current Covid rules, the staging of the fair was not as it has been in the past. When it came to the melon contest, for example, those attending mainly had to remain seated.

Nevertheless, it was a sign that autumn fairs in Mallorca are likely to all go ahead in some form or another. At present, one major aspect that will not be permitted is the livestock event. Arta, which will hold its fair this coming Sunday, will not have this feature.

Arta town hall has yet to finalise its programme, but it says that the focus will be on crafts, local products, culture and leisure.

Other fairs this month include Manacor's, while at the end of the month Llucmajor is due to stage the first of its series of autumn fairs. In October, Inca will begin its fairs, which culminate in Dijous Bo in November, Mallorca's grandest fair and one that it is very much characterised by livestock events.

Another big fair is Alcudia's, which is held at the start of October and which normally has an animals' zone.