Around 100,000 people in the Balearic Islands have contracted Covid-19 since the pandemic, according to the latest data.

On Monday the Ministry of Health confirmed 95 new cases, making a total of 97,301 and there was also one new fatality taking the death toll to 928.

58 patients are in Intensive Care Units in the Balearics and 17% of beds are occupied; 126 are on the Covid wards and 3,805 are receiving Primary Care at home.

The positivity rate in the islands has fallen to 3% of the diagnostic tests that are carried out.

Costitx, Alcudia and Porreres have the highest cumulative incidence rate in 14 days, with around 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, but several Municipalities in Mallorca now have zero cases.