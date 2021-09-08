Wednesday's report from the health ministry gives 114 new positive cases of coronavirus, six more than on Tuesday. By island - Mallorca 100, Ibiza ten, Minorca three, Formentera one. Tuesday's cases were - Mallorca 83, Ibiza 18, Minorca six and Formentera one.

The test rate is 3.05%; it was 3.56% on Tuesday. The cumulative seven-day test rate in the Balearics is 3.42%, down from 3.60%. For Mallorca this rate is down from 4.94% to 4.87%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is down from 210.1 to 198.1. In Mallorca it is 192.4, down from 203.3; in Minorca 111.9 from 131.7; Ibiza 290.5 from 303.6; Formentera 151.2 from 168.0. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 77.50, down from 79.47.

On hospital wards there are 92 Covid patients in Mallorca (an increase of four), 23 in Ibiza (down two) and two in Minorca (no change). In intensive care, there are 47 Covid patients in Mallorca (down two), six in Ibiza (down one) and one in Minorca (no change). The ICU Covid occupancy rate is 15.83%; it was 16.7% on Tuesday.

Primary care in the Balearics is monitoring 3,244 people, a decrease of 233; in Mallorca specifically 2,422, down 167.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 97,396 cases and 931 deaths - the ministry has reported two new deaths.

As to vaccination, 833,045 people in the Balearics have had at least one dose (80.53% of the target population); in Mallorca 656,889. With the complete course there are 799,114 people (77.22%); in Mallorca 628,321.