Galley horses in Palma.

Galley horses in Palma.

09-09-2021Ultima Hora

Progreso en Verde has announced that it’s referred Palma City Council to the Ombudsman over numerous alleged breaches concerning galley horses.

“The change of the horse stop on Calle del Conquistador and protection against the sun and rain at galley stops are just some of the agreements signed by Cort that have not been carried out,” claims Progreso en Verde.

"We will go as far as necessary to put an end to the exploitation and mistreatment of galley horses," vowed Party President, Guillem Amengual. “Are the approved agreements supposed to be enforced, or are they just dead paper? We must end years of lies and deceit and force the institutions to comply with their agreements.”

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Mr B / Hace about 6 hours

Bravo!

+3-