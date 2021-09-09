Progreso en Verde has announced that it’s referred Palma City Council to the Ombudsman over numerous alleged breaches concerning galley horses.

“The change of the horse stop on Calle del Conquistador and protection against the sun and rain at galley stops are just some of the agreements signed by Cort that have not been carried out,” claims Progreso en Verde.

"We will go as far as necessary to put an end to the exploitation and mistreatment of galley horses," vowed Party President, Guillem Amengual. “Are the approved agreements supposed to be enforced, or are they just dead paper? We must end years of lies and deceit and force the institutions to comply with their agreements.”