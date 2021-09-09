Testing centre in Palmanova, Mallorca

The testing centre has been closed.

09-09-2021

Inspectors from the Balearic health ministry have ordered the immediate precautionary closure of a Covid testing centre in Palmanova.

The inspection on Thursday revealed what are described as "serious deficiencies". One of these is that the centre had not received the mandatory authorisation from the directorate for health research, training and accreditation. The centre opened in August.

Inspectors found that gloves were being reused, that there was no camera in the laboratory for medical control, that the receptionist was performing antigen tests and that some of the tests were defective.

The ministry will now study the case in detail. The level of any penalties will depend on the findings of the report.

