Police in Palma, Mallorca.

Police in Palma, Mallorca.

08-09-2021M. À. Cañellas

Four Colombians have been arrested in Palma for alleged drug trafficking.

Officers from the Drug & Organised Crime Units, or UDYCO busted the two men and two women on Wednesday during a drug raid and seized a significant amount of cocaine and more than 50,000 euros in cash.

One suspect, who was intercepted when she left her home, was allegedly carrying a kilo of cocaine.

Drug Squad Officers say the cocaine seized is of high purity and they are trying to find out where it came from.

