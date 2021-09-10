The Vermar grape harvest fiestas and fair in Binissalem take place later this month. In accordance with Balearic government health measures, the mayor - Víctor Martí - has ordered the closure of bars and restaurants on certain days and at certain times. Between 5pm and 8pm on September 18, 23, 24 and 25, establishments will have to close.

The reason is that these are days and times when the largest events would normally be held. As well as the closure, street selling of food and drink will not be permitted on the days in question. Furthermore, establishments will not be allowed to set up outside bars or serve drinks through doors or windows.

Municipal ordinance, the order adds, requires terraces to be closed at 1am.

If the order is not complied with, Binissalem police are instructed to seal off premises.

The mayor says that these measures were applied "very effectively" last year. "So we will repeat them."