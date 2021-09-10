The Balearic health ministry's Friday report shows 143 new positive cases of coronavirus. There were 120 on Thursday. In Mallorca there are 119 new cases; on the other islands, four Ibiza, 19 Minorca, one Formentera. The Thursday cases were Mallorca 106, Ibiza ten, Minorca four.

The test rate has climbed above four per cent to 4.31%; it was 3.34% on Thursday and has been below four per cent since the start of last week. The cumulative seven-day test rate in the Balearics is 3.43%, up slightly from 3.41% on Thursday. For Mallorca the rate has risen from 5.00% to 5.07%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is down from 189.6 to 177.1. In Mallorca it is 174.6, down from 185.4; in Minorca 88.9 from 96.2; Ibiza 250.9 from 276.6; Formentera 134.4 from 151.2. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 71.27, down from 72.04.

Having dropped by eleven to 81 on Thursday, the number of Covid patients on wards in Mallorca has risen to 87. There are 19 in Ibiza (down two) and four in Minorca (up one). In intensive care, there are 43 Covid patients in Mallorca (down one), six in Ibiza (no change) and none in Minorca (no change). The ICU Covid occupancy rate, classified as medium risk, is down from 14.82% to 14.66%.

Primary care in the Balearics is monitoring 2,860 people, a decrease of 179. The number in Mallorca is 2,193, down 103.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 97,677 cases and 933 deaths - the ministry has reported one more death.

Vaccination - 835,414 people (80.73% of the target population); Mallorca 658,545. Complete course - 802,947 people (77.59%); Mallorca 631,526.