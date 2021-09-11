I am regularly baffled by announcements of events that are supposedly intended to extend the tourism season. Baffled, because these events are during what one has always assumed to be the season. No, not assumed - known to be the season. Ironman in Alcudia, which is scheduled to be held on October 16, is one such event. Even when it has been in its normal May slot, there have been the extension-to-season statements. May, September, October; they are all the season. Extending the season should mean November at the very least.

In Can Picafort, the sixth International Craft Beer Competition will be held over the weekend of September 25 and 26, as will be the first Can Picafort Balearic Craft Beer Fair. Seasonality will thus be addressed in addition to the “diversification of the quality tourism product” in the resort.

A press trip has been organised so that journalists can get to know at first hand what is on offer - culture and gastronomy especially. Very good, but not if the providers of gastronomy are shut at times when an extension to the season might be hoped for.

Santa Margalida town hall says that it has adopted strategies to publicise the tourist offer in the low season.

Much like other town halls then. With the beer event, there will be a good amount of media coverage, with the awards ceremony not taking place until October 9 - at Beermad, the Madrid Craft Beer Market. Publicity for Can Picafort will therefore linger. But will this translate into an extension of the season?