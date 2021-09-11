European Mobility Week will run from September 16-22 in Palma this year and parking between the Avenidas and the town centre will be banned on September 22, which is Car Free Day.

Residents with an ORA badge are exempt and motorists who leave their vehicles in the Carretera Manacor and Sa Riera car parks will be able to travel free on EMT and TIB buses, the train and metro the whole day.

Activities being prepared to celebrate European Mobility Week were outlined on Friday by, Mobility Councillor, Francesc Dalmau, Government Mobility Director General, Jaume Mateu; Mallorca Transport Consortium Managing Director, Maarten van Bemmel; Area General Director, Irene Nombela, SMAP Manager, Pedro Manera and EMT Manager, Mateu Marcús.

“From this Friday, Palma joins a Community of more than 2,000 European cities working towards a more sustainable and healthy mobility," said Dalmau.

Several activities are being organised by the educational community, such as the intervention of tactical art in Carrer Germans García Peñaranda by CEIP Felipe Bauçà, on Monday, September 13. A number of other events, including drawing and photography competitions are also being held.

During European Mobility Week, EMT buses on Line 2 in Palma will be free.