The Balearic health ministry report on Saturday indicates 105 new positive cases of coronavirus, 38 fewer than on Friday. By island, the cases are Mallorca 82, Ibiza 12, Minorca eleven, Formentera zero. On Friday, the 143 new cases were - Mallorca 119, Ibiza four, Minorca 19, Formentera one.

The test rate for the 105 cases is 4.37%; it was 4.31% on Friday.

There has been a further increase in the number of Covid patients on wards in Mallorca - by six to 93. In Ibiza there are 19 (no change) and in Minorca two (down two). In intensive care, there are 43 Covid patients in Mallorca (no change), five in Ibiza (down one) and none in Minorca (no change).

Primary care in the Balearics is monitoring 2,747 people, a decrease of 113. In Mallorca specifically, the number is 2,108, a decrease of 85.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 97,677 cases and 933 deaths. (Updates for these figures are not given at the weekend.)

The vaccination - 835,960 people in the Balearics have had at least one dose (80.77% of the target population); 658,875 people in Mallorca. With the complete course there are 804,523 people (77.74%); Mallorca 632,797.

The ministry doesn't update incidence rate reports at the weekend. On Friday, the 14-day cumulative incidence for the Balearics was 177.1 and for Mallorca 174.6.