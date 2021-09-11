Youngsters on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma, Mallorca

There were gatherings in the port area.

11-09-2021Pilar Pellicer

On the first Friday night since the Balearic government lifted the ban on social gatherings between 2am and 6am, the special police operation in Palma to prevent "botellón" social gatherings was something of a mixed bag.

While National Police controls of access to industrial estates and patrols to check on drinking on the streets proved to be successful, on the Paseo Marítimo things were rather different. There were gatherings, but the port police confined themselves to being present rather than intervening.

In the area of Balneario 6 in Playa de Palma, the National Police dispersed some 500 people on the promenade and beach. An officer said that they were no trouble and that there were "no incidents".

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.