On the first Friday night since the Balearic government lifted the ban on social gatherings between 2am and 6am, the special police operation in Palma to prevent "botellón" social gatherings was something of a mixed bag.

While National Police controls of access to industrial estates and patrols to check on drinking on the streets proved to be successful, on the Paseo Marítimo things were rather different. There were gatherings, but the port police confined themselves to being present rather than intervening.

In the area of Balneario 6 in Playa de Palma, the National Police dispersed some 500 people on the promenade and beach. An officer said that they were no trouble and that there were "no incidents".