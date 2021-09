The Maritime Safety Agency picked up 34 migrants on two boats on Sunday morning.

Detected by the radar system, the first boat was intercepted just before 1am off Cabrera. There were thirteen men on board. They were taken to the port in Palma for Covid testing and processing by the National Police.

The second boat was near Cala Figuera (Santanyi) around 6am. The 21 on board were taken to Portocolom.