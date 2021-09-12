Police in Palma, Mallorca at the scene of an accident involving an electric scooter

There is a growing number of accidents involving electric scooters.

12-09-2021MDB

Palma police have expressed their concern at the number of accidents involving electric scooters. They say that they can be dangerous because they have small tyres and that control can be easily lost, e.g. because of a pothole.

On Friday, a scooter rider was seriously injured when he collided with a car. Around midnight on Saturday, a 35-year-old scooter rider was also seriously injured. He collided with an electric bike on the Paseo Marítimo cycle lane. The rider of the bike suffered light injuries, while the scooter rider had facial fractures that required surgery.

A Palma police traffic control had been set up near to where the accident occurred. Officers were quickly on the scene to assist the injured before emergency medics arrived. At present, it isn't clear who was at fault.

Earlier last week, another scooter rider had an accident on the Paseo Marítimo, fell headlong and suffered facial injuries.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.