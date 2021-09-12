The Sunday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 72 new positive cases of coronavirus, 33 fewer than on Saturday. By island, the 72 cases are Mallorca 61, Ibiza five, Minorca six. Saturday's were Mallorca 82, Ibiza 12, Minorca eleven.

The test rate for these 72 cases is 4.17%. It was 4.37% on Saturday and has now been above four per cent for three consecutive days, having been below four per cent over the previous ten days.

On hospital wards in the Balearics there are 118 Covid patients, four more than on Saturday - 99 in Mallorca (up six), 17 in Ibiza (down two), two in Minorca (no change). In intensive care, there are 48 Covid patients, the same number as Saturday - 43 Mallorca, five Ibiza.

Primary care in the Balearics is monitoring 2,588 people, a decrease of 159; in Mallorca specifically, 1,976, a decrease of 132.

With the vaccination, 80.81% of the target population in the Balearics has had at least one dose, while 77.89% have had the complete course.