Catamaran on fire in Palma port.

A catamaran is on fire at Club Nautical in Palma and clouds of black smoke are streaming across the bay.

Several residents called the Emergency Services this morning to report that the 'Argonaut' was ablaze.

The blaze stared on Sunday night and firefighters were deployed to douse the flames but the fire rekindled early this morning and the Emergency Services were called back to the port.

Incendio de catamarán en el Club Nautico de Palma.

Juntos y coordinados con @PoliciAPB_SPPLB aislamos y extinguimos.

Actúan dotaciones de parques SaTeulera y central “Magdalena Rigo”.

Seguimos trabajando 8:45 pic.twitter.com/BomUsSFYWY — A.C.i E. (@BombersDePalma) September 13, 2021

The catamaran had been separated from other boats in the area, so no other vessels were affected by the fire. Containment barriers have also been installed to prevent any possible spills.

An investigation has been launched but it's thought an electrical fault caused the fire.