Dan Abbott, who was featured in the Sunday interview, has filmed some amazing images of Mallorca under the water and its marines life.

Watch some examples which prove why we should all be doing more to protect Mallorca's marine life and helping organisations like Save the Med.

The three documentaries were all filmed by Dan in Mallorcan waters. The rays were shot off Pollensa, the blue fin shark off the south of the island the feeding in El Toro which usually happens around this time of year coinciding with the end of the summer.