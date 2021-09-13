Blue Shark by Dan Abbott.

13-09-2021Youtube: Majorca Daily Bulletin TV

Dan Abbott, who was featured in the Sunday interview, has filmed some amazing images of Mallorca under the water and its marines life.

Watch some examples which prove why we should all be doing more to protect Mallorca's marine life and helping organisations like Save the Med.

The three documentaries were all filmed by Dan in Mallorcan waters. The rays were shot off Pollensa, the blue fin shark off the south of the island the feeding in El Toro which usually happens around this time of year coinciding with the end of the summer.

Related Tags

Related news

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.