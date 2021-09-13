Pateras in Mallorca.

Pateras in Mallorca. archive photo.

13-09-2021Arguiñe Escandón

A total of 109 migrants have arrived on the shores of the Balearic Islands In less than 48 hours.

Between Sunday night and Monday morning, Security Forces intercepted 3 pateras in Palma, Cabrera and Formentera with a total of 46 migrants onboard and another 63 were detected during the day on Sunday.

At 23:45 on Sunday, 16 people were rescued from a boat in the waters of Cabrera by Maritime Rescue after a warning from a fishing boat.

At 02:45 on Monday, 14 men were intercepted on the ground after arriving in Cala Saona, in Formentera.

At 06:15 on Monday, another 16 migrants arrived in Palma and were intercepted in the port and their patera was located by the Guardia Civil after a tip off from the Balearic Port Authority.

