The Balearic health ministry today reported that 66 new infections were detected in the previous 24 hours, and one new death due to coronavirus.



The pressure of care remains fairly stable in the hospitals of the islands with small increases in the number of admissions, both in intensive care and on Covid wards.



As of 13 September, a total of 124 coronavirus patients had been hospitalised and a further 51 were receiving care in ICU, three more than the previous day.



The number of new cases was lower than those detected on Sunday, although the influence of the weekend must still be taken into account.

The positivity rate stood at 4.04 percent and Primary Care was monitoring 2,441 active cases of covid across the islands.



The elderly care homes in the Balearic Islands have 53 patients with covid-19, three more than the last update on Friday, and there are 22 workers in these centres with an active infection, an increase of six. The Regional Ministry of Health has reported that the infections are in three residences in Mallorca and one in Ibiza.



At one care home in Mallorca, which was inspected by the Government last Friday due to an outbreak of coronavirus, there are 31 patients with active infection (eight more). All have been hospitalised except one who remains in the home , and there are 10 members of staff infected (six more).

The situation is improving at another nursing home in Palma, which yesterday had three patients with covid and no workers with an active infection.

At the third Mallorcan care home, eight patients remain in hospital.



In Ibiza, where an outbreak was detected last week, 11 patients have covid (10 more than on Friday). Nine have remained in the home and two have been hospitalised, and there are also nine infected members of staff ( seven more).

As for health workers on the islands, yesterday there were 29 positive cases and 34 were still in isolation.

With regard to vaccination, 80,83% of the Balearic population has been vaccinated with a first dose , 836.580 people.

In the case of those vaccinated with a full course, the percentage has risen to 77.99% of the target population, 807.139 people.



By islands, Mallorca has 635.096 people vaccinated with the full vaccination course; Minorca, 67.329; Ibiza, 97.320; and Formentera, 6.926.

In Mallorca, 659.283 people have received the first dose.

A total of 1.553.580 doses have been administered in the Balearics throughout the campaign to date.