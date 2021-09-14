Palma, Mallorca.

13-09-2021Teresa Ayuga

The Consumer Price Index rose 3.4% in August in the Balearic Islands, up four tenths from July.

The CPI increase was driven mainly by a 10.7% increase in housing, as a result of higher electricity prices and according to the National Statistics Institute there was also a 7.8% annual increase in Transport, due to the price of cars and fuel and a 2.3% increase in food and non-alcoholic beverages due to higher fruit prices.

Communications decreased by 2.9% and was the only section that fell. Food, clothing and footwear, utensils and medicine all recorded increases.

The CPI rate for Spain in August was 3.3%, which is the highest since October 2012.

Month-on-month the CPI increased by 0.3% in the Balearic Islands, with a decrease of 3.5% in clothing and footwear.

The accumulated increase is 2.5%, with a 14.2% decrease in clothing and footwear and increases of 8.4% in housing and 7.3% in transportation.

