The Tuesday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 68 new positive cases of coronavirus, two more than on Monday. By island, the cases are Mallorca 54, Ibiza ten, Minorca four. Monday's 66 cases were Mallorca 62 and Ibiza four.

The positivity test rate is down significantly - from 4.04% on Monday to 2.12%. The cumulative seven-day test rate in the Balearics is 3.18%, down from 3.58% on Monday. In Mallorca this is 4.47%, down from 4.83%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 151.9, down from 153.2 on Monday; in Mallorca 154.1, down from 156.0; Ibiza 173.9, down from 175.2; Minorca 105.6, up from 104.6; Formentera 75.6, up from 50.4. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 68.37; it was 67.09 on Monday.

The 14-day incidence by age group, which shows a very different picture to late July when the rate for 16-29 peaked at 2,888.0, points to the under-16s currently having the highest rate (184.6).

At municipality level, just seven are now classified as being "extreme risk", with 14-day rates of 250 or more - Ariany, 443.5 (four cases over the 14-day period); Ferreries (Minorca), 366.7 (18); Alcudia, 336.2 (70); Muro, 324.6 (24); Porreres, 322.8 (18), Buger, 276.0 (three); Llubi, 261.1 (six).

Ten municipalities have zero rates - Deya, Escorca, Estellencs, Fornalutx, Lloret de Vistalegre, Mancor de la Vall, Maria de la Salut, Ses Salines, Sineu and Valldemossa.

On the hospital wards, there are five fewer Covid patients in Mallorca (99). The number in Ibiza is 17 (down one); in Minorca two (no change). In intensive care, there are no changes - Mallorca 45, Ibiza six.

Primary care in the Balearics is monitoring 2,397 people, a decrease of 44; in Mallorca 1,848, down 34.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 98,095 cases and 934 deaths.

Vaccination - 838,009 people with at least one dose (80.98% of the target population); in Mallorca 660,545. With the complete course, 809,972 (78.17%); Mallorca 636,569.