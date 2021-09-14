At the scene in Portocolom

At the scene.

14-09-2021Javier Jimenez

The Guardia Civil, the Maritime Safety Agency and local police were mobilised on Tuesday at around 1pm to help a group of climbers, all of them men in their forties, who fell from some rocks into the sea near Portocolom.

Two of the group have died. Although witnesses suggested that there was one other person injured and a missing person, Guardia Civil officers have confirmed that this was confused information and only the two people who have died had fallen into the sea.

The group was practising psicobloc at the Cova del Cosi.

The two bodies were taken to the port in Portocolom. Reports say that the two deceased were English-speaking.

