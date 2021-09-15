The spokesperson for Més, Miquel Ensenyat, has urged President Armengol to "stand up to the saturation" of tourism with "unapologetic" measures.

Speaking during parliament's general policy debate on Wednesday, Ensenyat considered a "containment" of tourism within the framework of policies to change the islands' economic model. He argued for a regulation of all-inclusive in order to end "tourism of excesses", a review of the ceiling placed on the number of tourist accommodation places and a limitation on cruises.

In order to change the model, he stressed, there has to be an expansion of self-government. There is room for adopting new powers, he noted, without reforming the statute of autonomy for regional government.

However, self-government "is an illusion" without fair financing. He therefore demanded that Armengol work to achieve a new model for the distribution of funds to the regions.