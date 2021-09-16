Aena and Telefónica have created an App for Palma Airport, that shows where the shops, toilets and security filters are and allows passengers to calculate how long it will take them to get to the boarding gates.

The Aena website also contains maps and users can choose different routes by selecting an origin and a destination within the airport. A service for travellers with reduced mobility is also available.

In a few months, when the App is integrated with location instruments outside the airport, travellers will be able to select a route and save their parking location and share it with other people.

The Aena App is available for Android and iOS and is already functioning at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández and Malaga-Costa del Sol Airports.