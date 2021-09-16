The Balearic health ministry's Thursday report shows 84 new positive cases of coronavirus, eleven more than on Wednesday. By island - Mallorca 69, Ibiza 12, Minorca two, Formentera one. Wednesday's cases were Mallorca 54, Ibiza 15, Minorca three, Formentera one.

The test rate is 2.33% and so below three per cent for the third consecutive day. On Wednesday it was 2.19%. The cumulative seven-day test rate for the Balearics has, however, gone up from 3.08% to 3.48%. In Mallorca this is 4.70%, up from 4.23%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 137.3, down from 144.9; in Mallorca 140.1, down from 148.5; Ibiza 148,2, down from 157.4; Minorca 98.3 (no change); Formentera 92.4, up from 84.0. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 61.71, down from 63.93.

On hospital wards, there are 87 Covid patients in Mallorca (down eleven), 13 in Ibiza (no change) and one in Minorca (also no change). In intensive care, there are 40 Covid patients in Mallorca (down two) and six in Ibiza (no change). The ICU Covid occupancy rate has dropped from 13.95% to 13.37%.

Primary care in the Balearics is now monitoring 2,178 people, a decrease of 82; in Mallorca specifically 1,672, a decrease of 56.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 98,284 cases. The number of deaths has risen by five to 945. Regarding these five deaths, one was of a 66-year-old man in Minorca in July, three were women over the age of 80 in Mallorca in August, and the fifth was a 41-year-old woman in Mallorca who passed away on Tuesday.

Vaccination - 839,934 people in the Balearics have had at least one dose (81.16% of the target population); 662,000 in Mallorca. With the complete course there are 812,171 people (78.48%); 638,980 in Mallorca.