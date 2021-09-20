This weekend 17 pateras carrying 268 people arrived in the Balearic Islands; 143 in Mallorca, 106 in Formentera and 19 in Ibiza, according to the Government Delegation.

Three boats arrived in the Balearic Islands on Monday, 2 in Cabrera and one in Formentera.

11 migrants were found on s’Estufador beach in Formentera between 23:50 and 04:00.

A second patera was located by SIVE at 0130 in the waters of Cabrera and the Maritime Service rescued 18 people.

The third boat spotted at 02:25 near Cabrera had 14 men onboard.